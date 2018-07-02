Ciaran Lavery's '13' Is A Glimpse Of His Own Faults

Ciaran Lavery's 2016 album 'Let Bad In' became a breakout moment, winning the Northern Irish Music Prize amid a plethora of plaudits.
Touring widely, Ciaran settled back down in the studio last year, with a lot to develop, a lot to ruminate on.
New album 'Sweet Decay' will be released on April 13th, and it's a confident, musically very broad return from the songwriter.
We're able to share new song '13' and while it's musically up beat - recalling Springsteen in its plaintive chug - lyrically it's one of Ciaran Lavery's most openly self-critical pieces.
Dissecting his failures, he aims to learn them, refusing to dismiss them in order to become a better person. Ciaran explains...
"This is as honest as I can be as a songwriter without tearing my heart out of my chest and putting it on display. It’s basically about me being a terrible person; the whole thing. I can’t be any more frank about this..."
Tune in now.
Catch Ciaran Lavery at the following shows:
April
13 Belfast Empire Music Hall
18 Kilkenny Set Theatre
19 Dublin Whelan’s
23 Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms
24 Glasgow Glad Café
25 Newcastle Cluny 2
26 Manchester Castle Hotel
27 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club
29 Liverpool Buyers Club
30 Birmingham Hare & Hounds
May
1 Cambridge Portland Arms
3 London Sebright Arms
4 Bristol The Crofters Rights
5 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
