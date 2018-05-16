Cian Ciaran Is Delivering 40 Packages Of Mud To The Welsh Assembly

Super Furry Animals keyboard player Cian Ciaran is delivering 40 CD cases filled with mud to the Welsh Assembly.

The Welsh government is debating plans to drop 300,000 tonnes of radioactively contaminated mud, 2km off the Cardiff sea front.

The move sparked an outcry from environmentalists, with Cian Ciaran deciding to make his view known.

The musician is hand-delivering 40 CDs full of mud to the Welsh assembly, an ultra-limited pressing and a highly politicised gesture.

The actual release, of course, is the soundtrack to 20 Milliservierts Per Year, an exhibition by Lis Fields focussing on the evacuation area around the site of 2011’s catastrophic Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The Welsh Assembly votes on the plans to dump the radioactively contaminated mud - delivered from the Hinkley Point C nuclear project on the English side of the Severn Estuary - later today (May 23rd).

