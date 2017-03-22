CHVRCHES Share New Song 'Get Out'

CHVRCHES aren't taking any prisoners.

The group have been teasing a new song for some time now, with a snippet of 'Get Out' being placed on socials.

It sounded... big. Very big. The single is produced by Greg Kurstin, the man who picked up the Grammy for Producer of the Year this year, and the year before that too.

Radio 1's Annie Mac had first play of 'Get Out' a few moments ago, and it's a big, massive, enormous, stonking pop record, the sort of thing CHVRCHES have always threatened to make.

Melodies soar, the electronics feel more pointed, and Lauren Mayberry's vocal is a searing, terrifying beast. As we say, they're not taking any prisoners.

“Working with Greg was so different to what we’d done before, but it also felt so comfortable and like he’d been in our band forever,” the band say in the press note. “He doesn’t try to make you write a certain kind of song. He just listens and then Jedi puppet masters the best work out of you. The opening synth riff of ‘Get Out’ was the first thing to emerge on our first day in the studio with him.”

Tune in now.

Related: Concentric Circles - CHVRCHES Interviewed

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.