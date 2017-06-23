CHVRCHES + Matt Berninger = 'My Enemy'

CHVRCHES pair up with The National's Matt Berninger for new song 'My Enemy'.

The band are gearing up to release new album 'Love Is Dead', a record of both quiet and significant change for the Scottish group.

It's their first to be produced by an outside force, for one, with Grammy award winning sound boffin Greg Kurstin sitting at the control.

The National's Matt Berninger swings past on 'My Enemy', a brooding, crystalline piece of synth pop.

Every element feels exactly measured, with the play-off between Lauren Mayberry and Matt Berninger's vocals making for a taut dynamic.

It's a definite step forward - CHVRCHES, yet not how we remember them. Something different, then.

Tune in now.

'Love Is Dead' will be released on May 25th.

