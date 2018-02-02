Chrystal Shares Powerful New Single '2 Real'

Bolton-born vocalist Chrystal has shared powerful, determined new single '2 Real'.

The singer has released two stellar tracks to date, developing a partnership with Nao and Bonzai co-conspirator John Calvert in the process.

New single '2 Real' is out now on 37 Adventures, a brisk, buoyant return, seemingly written within only a few hours of meeting her new producer.

Laced with colour, it's a stellar slice of digital soul that finds the humane in electronic production. She explains...

"Making '2 Real' was an exciting and overwhelming experience. I wrote it on my first trip studio trip to London working with John Calvert. It started out sounding completely differently to how it ended up but John worked on shaping the music to fit the vibe of what I'd written perfectly. On the train back from London I remember listening to it on repeat all the way home, and knew it was special!"

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bafic

