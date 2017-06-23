Chromatics Share Graceful New Song 'Blue Girl'

Chromatics have shared graceful new synth jammer 'Blue Girl'.

The American underground outfit will release new album 'Dear Tommy' later in the year, another flare signal from their self-contained universe.

New track 'Blue Girl' is online now, the perfect fusion of lust and melancholy, channelled through distorted analogue electronics.

Grainy sci-fi melodies matched to some typically engrossing lyricism, 'Blue Girl' comes equipped with visuals directed by the duo themselves.

Enthralling creativity, you can check it out below.

