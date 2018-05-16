Chromatics Return With New Song 'Black Walls'

American group Chromatics have marked their return with new song 'Black Walls'.

The band were doyens of the American underground, before their music was plucked to feature on the enormously successful film Drive.

New album 'Dear Tommy' arrives later this year, with the group - Ruth Radelet, Johnny Jewel, Adam Miller and Nat Walker - sharing a brand new song.

'Black Walls' is a glistening, future-soaked return, with those sighing, sub-zero vocals matched to reverb-drenched guitars and fuzzed out electronics.

Very much in keeping with that Chromatics aesthetic, it nonetheless probes fresh ground for the band.

Tune in now.

