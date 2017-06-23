Chip Wickham's 'Snake Eyes' Is Fantastic Dancefloor Jazz

Chip Wickham is steeped in Manchester musical history.

Working with the likes of 808 State and Nightmares On Wax, he was a foot soldier during Manchester's house revolution before deciding to return to his first love.

A talented flautist and composer, Chip's lust for new ideas in jazz took him into contact with Brownswood, before he veered off on his own.

His current group might just be his best to date, and it couldn't have come at a better time, with the wider British music scene open to fresh innovations in UK jazz.

New album 'Shamal Wind' arrives on May 25th, a dancefloor experience driven by an awareness and appreciation of Middle East culture.

We're able to share new single 'Snake Eyes' and it's fantastic - from the rolling bassline to the endless percussive chatter to the effortless-sounding vibes, it's a real hit.

Made for the dancefloor but with a deep, spiritual yearning, 'Snake Eyes' is a bold statement. Tune in now.

Catch Chip Wickham at London's Camden Assembly on June 13th.

