China's Re-TROS Are Building Something New

China's cultural explosion is linking the enormous country in new ways.

A genuine youth underground is blossoming, tackling everything from left field electronics to hip-hop, indie and rock.

Re-TROS are one of China's foremost rock voices, a group eager to embrace Western sounds but reinterpret them in an honest, creative way.

Adding something new, Re-TROS have become sensations in China, while also making in-roads on European and North American audiences.

UK debut album 'Before The Applause' is incoming, sitting somewhere between experimental post-rock and shimmering synth pop.

"Our live show grows and grows from a simple start to a grand chapter," says Hua Dong. "It’s like cell division – a single cell growing into a human."

Clash is able to premiere the video for 'At Mosp Here', and it's an entrance point in a fascinating fresh realm.

Watch it now.