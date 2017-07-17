China Roses Charm On New Song 'Piedaterres'

Australian duo China Roses have shared new song 'Piedaterres', and we've been rather charmed by it.

The project hinges on the creative partnership between rapper/vocalist Jessica Fisher and producer Pietro Filippone, a dichotomy of light and shade that pushes them to fresh heights.

Our friends in Australia just whizzed over this new song 'Piedaterres', and it takes its title from the French term for a small hideaway out beyond the city limits.

There's a sense of privacy to the duo's sound which makes this term apt, matching fluorescent electronics against the coy innocence of Jessica's vocal.

The pair offer the following words:

“It’s written around the theme of surrounding yourself with people that believe in you, and encourage you to fulfil your potential. It also mentions reacting to success in a humble manner and taking the time to appreciate those who helped you get to where you are...”

Tune in now.

