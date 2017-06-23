China Bowls Flexes Her Muscles On 'To Belong'

China Bowls is a fresh talent from Bristol, whose recent single 'The Way' marked her out from the pack.

Soulful and with a jazz-like dexterity, her approach is broad, open to fresh influence while retaining that instantly recognisable voice.

With a flurry of live shows planned China Bowls is set to link with female-forward collective Saffron Records for new single 'To Belong'.

Out now, we've nabbed a wonderful live clip that displays this rising vocalist and songwriter at the peak of her powers.

A lucid, engrossing group performance, the crisp guitar lines interlock with those soothing backing vocals to present something wonderfully powerful.

Beautifully shot, it's well worth your time.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.