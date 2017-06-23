Childhood Lay Down A Greasy Groove On 'Cameo'

Childhood lay down a greasy groove on new song 'Cameo'.

The South London band will release new album 'Universal High' on July 21st, a Ben Allen produced affair fuelled by their love of soul and funk.

Recorded in Atlanta, there's a little of that Southern heat in new cut 'Cameo', the latest track to emerge from the record.

The rhythm section seem to lag a little behind the beat, a superbly relaxed technique that recalls those New Orleans jams from The Meters.

Ben Romans-Hopscraft's delivery is soft as butter, with 'Cameo' oozing its way out of the speakers.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Adama Jalloh