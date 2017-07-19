Chester Bennington, Singer Of Linkin Park, Has Died

Tributes pour in for a rock icon...
20 · 07 · 2017
Linkin Park

20 · 07 · 2017
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died.

News was confirmed by the band a few moments ago, with the singer thought to have taken his own life at home in Los Angeles.

The group's fusion of rap, metal, and electronics resulted in a stunningly successful mixture, with their album 'Hybrid Theory' selling more than 30 million copies across the globe.

Still writing, releasing, and touring new material, Linkin Park recently completed a run of high profile European festival slots.

News has hit fans hard - if you feel like speaking to someone then we strongly urge you to get in touched with a friend, loved one, or try Samaritans.

Tributes are flooding in for Chester Bennington - Gerard Way's salute was among the most poignant.

Linkin Park recently worked with Stormzy, and the experience left a deep impression on the rapper.

Here are just a selection of the tributes rushing in for a widely respect figure in rock, metal, and beyond.

