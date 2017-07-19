Chester Bennington, Singer Of Linkin Park, Has Died

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died.

News was confirmed by the band a few moments ago, with the singer thought to have taken his own life at home in Los Angeles.

The group's fusion of rap, metal, and electronics resulted in a stunningly successful mixture, with their album 'Hybrid Theory' selling more than 30 million copies across the globe.

Still writing, releasing, and touring new material, Linkin Park recently completed a run of high profile European festival slots.

News has hit fans hard - if you feel like speaking to someone then we strongly urge you to get in touched with a friend, loved one, or try Samaritans.

Tributes are flooding in for Chester Bennington - Gerard Way's salute was among the most poignant.

Linkin Park recently worked with Stormzy, and the experience left a deep impression on the rapper.

Bruv I can't lie I'm so upset serious — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017

I am heartbroken you do not know what someone's going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017

Here are just a selection of the tributes rushing in for a widely respect figure in rock, metal, and beyond.

In the end, it really matters. You will be missed. RIP Chester Bennington pic.twitter.com/wnjQDrlKvY — Nicky Romero (@nickyromero) July 20, 2017

"When life leaves us blind, love keeps us kind." - Chester Bennington. Rest easy sir. pic.twitter.com/RLhmf0UR0B — Nickelback (@Nickelback) July 20, 2017

Man. So sad to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington.



Please: if you need help, don't ever hesitate to ask for it.



1-800-273-8255 — Parachute (@parachute) July 20, 2017

Heartbreaking for us to hear about Chester Bennington tonight. Rest In Peace — Deaf Havana (@deafhavana) July 20, 2017

So sad to hear of Chester Bennington's passing! Grew up listening to Linkin Park! RIP — Kodaline (@Kodaline) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017