Chastity Is At His Most Striking On 'Heaven Hell'

Chastity is a project led by Brandon Williams, a songwriter who knew from the start he wanted to do something different.

Hailing from Whitby, Ontario, his early shows took place at DIY venues, matching open, highly personal songwriting with a punk edge.

The project's initial demos were warmly received, while subsequent releases have each sold out, earning wider pressings each time.

Signing to Captured Tracks, the indie powerhouse will release new album 'Death Lust' on July 13th.

A record about being "death obsessed" as Brandon puts it, 'Death Lust' is :about the pain that it takes but the capacity that we have to overcome."

We're able to share 'Heaven Hell' and it's Chastity at his most striking, a beguiling, poetic, and devastatingly honest piece of songwriting.

Tune in now.

<a href="http://chastitysongs.bandcamp.com/album/death-lust">Death Lust by chastity</a>

