Chase & Status' Saul Milton To Launch New Exhibition

Chase & Status’ Saul Milton has announced the showing of an exhibition exploring the fashion, trends and culture surrounding the Rave and UK Garage movements in the 90s and early 2000s.

The exhibition, located at Fashion Space Gallery, London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London, was curated by Tory Turk and jointly conceived by Saul Milton.

The exhibition will feature scenes recreated from the memories of musicians, DJs and ravers alike and will document the rise of various fashion houses including Moschino, Versace, D&G and Iceberg in clubs across London and Bristol.

The event will be the first instalment of RTRN II JUNGLE, a series of exhibitions exploring the significance of fashion and rave culture and will hopefully coincide with the release of new material from Chase & Status later in the year.

Discussing his involvement with the project, Saul Milton said; “I’ve been collecting and wearing Moschino since 1997/8. My collection is largely clothes that you would have seen in the raves and the clubs in the 90s and early 2000s. It’s a collection of nostalgia, of times when we appropriated other cultures and twisted and turned them into our own style, our own look. Rudeboy culture was everything and fast forward to 2018, it’s come full circle”.

The exhibition will run from February 1st to April 21st.

Words: Hollie Ismail

