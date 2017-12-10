Chase And Status Are Opening A Record Shop In Brixton

Chase And Status are set to open a pop up record shop in Brixton.

The production duo have always been open about their influences, absorbing everything from classic roots through to dubstep and breaks.

A uniquely London sound, Chase And Status are set to play a sold out Brixton Academy show on November 1st.

To keep the celebrations flowing, though, the duo want to set up a pop up record shop in the South London borough.

Sharing premises with historic reggae dugout Lion Vibes, Chase And Status will be selling exclusive merch, limited pressings, and a whole lot more.

Opening on October 25th and shuttering on November 1st, it's a unique way for the production team to shout out the culture that spawned them.

Clash spoke to MC Rage about the venture...

What made Lion Vibes in Brixton stand out as the type of record store you’d want to start a pop-up in?

It’s a record store that sells reggae vinyl and used to be owned by the renowned reggae artist, Alton Ellis, but was then taken over by Lion Vibes who have done a great job in bringing reggae vinyl to the masses.

As someone who grew up listening to reggae on vinyl it’s an amazing shop. The owners have an extensive knowledge of reggae which makes it even better.

What was the first record you ever bought on vinyl?

Super Cat's 'Don Dada'. I was given loads of vinyl but this is the one that stuck out at that particular moment in time.

You have a personal connection to reggae music, don't you?

My family is from Jamaica. My uncle was signed to the legendary Studio One Records under the name Michigan and Smiley.

Who are your favourite reggae artists producing music right now?

Everything from Chrionixx to Gappy Ranks but I prefer listening to the old stuff!

What vinyl would you recommend to anyone going along to the shop?

Obviously our 'Tribe' EP, which we are selling at the pop up. But if you are a reggae lover check out any of the home-grown talent at Lion Vibes.

- - -

Chase and Status play Brixton Academy on November 1st.

