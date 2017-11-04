Charlotte Gainsbourg's New Song Features Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel

Charlotte Gainsbourg has shared new song 'Rest' - and it utilises the talents of Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo.
The actress/singer impressed with 2010's 'IRM', a wonderful full length sculpted in collaboration with Beck.
New album 'Rest' emerges on November 17th (pre-order LINK), and it features a raft of contributors ranging from dance heroes to songwriting greats.
French producer SebastiAn appears, alongside contributions from Owen Pallett, Connan Mockasin, and Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney.
Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo worked on the title track - offering production and a co-write credit - and it's a powerful, brooding, enveloping return.
A rich and creative collaboration, you can check out 'Rest' below.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.