Charlotte Gainsbourg's New Song Features Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel

Charlotte Gainsbourg has shared new song 'Rest' - and it utilises the talents of Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo.

The actress/singer impressed with 2010's 'IRM', a wonderful full length sculpted in collaboration with Beck.

New album 'Rest' emerges on November 17th (pre-order LINK ), and it features a raft of contributors ranging from dance heroes to songwriting greats.

French producer SebastiAn appears, alongside contributions from Owen Pallett, Connan Mockasin, and Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney.

Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo worked on the title track - offering production and a co-write credit - and it's a powerful, brooding, enveloping return.

A rich and creative collaboration, you can check out 'Rest' below.

