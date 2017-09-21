Charlotte Gainsbourg, Dev Hynes Work On New Video

Charlotte Gainsbourg and Dev Hynes cross swords in the beautiful video for 'Deadly Valentine'.

The French artist recently signalled her return, with new album 'Rest' set to feature appearances from Sir Paul McCartney, Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Connan Mockasin and Owen Pallett.

New song 'Deadly Valentine' has been given the video treatment, and it's a striking, beautifully shot clip that features a starring role from Dev Hynes.

"Each video came from personal, resonating ideas,” reflects Charlotte. “This song mixes wedding vows with an offbeat tone. I wanted to express the idea of a lifetime engagement; a couple running to church, from childhood to old age, a lifetime path. I asked my friend Dev Hynes if he would play my partner and he very graciously agreed. It was fun finding our younger and older selves! For my part, I had all I needed at home (with their consent of course!). I nearly asked my mother, but in the end, didn’t dare…”



'Rest' will be released on November 17th.

