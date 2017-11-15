Charlotte Day Wilson Returns With 'Doubt'

Charlotte Day Wilson returns with absorbing new song 'Doubt'.

The vocalist caught attention with debut EP 'CDW', before working alongside collaborators such as BADBADNOTGOOD, Daniel Caesar and River Tiber.

New single 'Doubt' marks her return, and it's a wonderfully atmospheric piece of murky R&B driven by an impassioned vocal.

A tale of love, self-doubt, and empowerment, it recalls everyone from Portishead to Erykah Badu, a piece of modern soul with a classic feel.

We're eager to see where she goes next. Tune in below.

