Charli XCX Will Release New 'Pop 2' Mixtape Next Week

Charli XCX has confirmed she will release new mixtape 'Pop 2' next week.

The singer floated the idea in a tweet, asking fans if they felt it might be a good idea, and the answer was an emphatic 'yes'.

Speaking to Annie Mac on Radio 1, Charli XCX subsequently confirmed that she had not only completed the tape, but it is going to be released next week.

The pop artist debuted new song 'Out Out My Head', featuring Alma and Tove Lo, while production comes from AG Cook and SOPHIE.

Charli XCX said: "It's the first song from a very real mixtape that myself and A.G. have been working on for the past couple of months. It's called Pop 2. It's going to drop a week from now but I might release a couple of songs before the full thing. It's coming."

POP 2 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/pOwkUTksKw — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) December 7, 2017

