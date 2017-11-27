Charli XCX Details 'Pop 2' Mixtape

Charli XCX has detailed her new 'Pop 2' mixtape - it drops next week.

The singer teased the release online, finally putting fans out of their misery during an interview with Radio 1's Annie Mac.

New mixtape 'Pop 2' drops on December 15th, and it features some stellar guests including Alma, Tove Lo, Carley Rae Jepsen, and more.

New single 'Out Of My Head' is online now, and it finds Charli XCX crossing swords with Tove Lo - tune in below.

'Pop 2' drops on December 15th. Tracklisting:

1. Backseat (feat. Carly Rae Jepsen)

2. Out Of My Head (feat. Tove Lo and ALMA)

3. Lucky

4. Tears (feat. Caroline Polachek)

5. I Got It (feat. Brooke Candy, CupcakKe and Pabllo Vittar)

6. Femmebot (feat. Dorian Electra and Mykki Blanco)

7. Delicious (feat. Tommy Cash)

8. Unlock It (feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park)

9. Porsche (feat. MØ

10. Track 10

For tickets to the latest Charli XCX shows click HERE.

