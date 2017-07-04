Charli XCX (And Post Precious) Have Remixed Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice have shared a new remix of 'Don't Delete The Kisses' pieced together by Charli XCX and Post Precious.

The band confirmed the move was in the pipeline on social media, with the final track airing on Beats1 just a few moments ago.

Now on streaming services, it's a bold, daring remix, one that expertly fuses recent currents on Charli's own work with Wolf Alice's songwriting.

Bubbling electronics with a PC Music flair wash against Ellie Rowsell's voice, with Charli XCX working alongside Post Precious to re-sculpt.

It's not a total reinvention, however - this new version remains (relatively) faithful to the band's work, and underlines the pop potency in those gilded singles.

Check it out now.

For tickets to the latest Wolf Alice shows click HERE.

