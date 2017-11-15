Charles Watson Shares Solo Cut 'No Fanfare'

Charles Watson has shared powerful new solo track 'No Fanfare' - tune in now.

A member of Slow Club and garage-punk sorts The Surfing Magazines, the songwriter recently settled down to focus on something a little different.

Partly prompted by JG Ballard's tome Hello America, a stream of solo songs spewed forth, with Charles Watson withdrawing once more to his more literate side.

New song 'No Fanfare' is online now, and it veers between brass flurries and swirling synths, tied together by that patient, brooding delivery.

“With 'No Fanfare' we had to wrestle a bit more than on other songs,” explains Watson. “We all kept switching around instruments and arrangements, leaving it and then coming back to it. The final version was centred around three acoustic guitars and me doing a live guitar and vocal in porch of the studio. There's lots of repeated imagery across the record and 'No Fanfare' is kind of the point at which all the lyrical themes come together.”

Tune in now.

Charles Watson is set to play two shows at Hackney's Institute Of Light on February 15th.

