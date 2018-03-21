Charles Watson Shares New Song 'Everything Goes Right'

Charles Watson has shared new song 'Everything Goes Right' - tune in now.

The Slow Club musician turned solo songwriter is readying his new album, with 'Everything Goes Right' appearing right at the end.

A graceful, affirming finale, it's a soothing return, one equipped with visuals steered by Piers Dennis.

Charles explains: “Working with lifetime visual collaborator Piers Dennis is always a pleasure... He’s a reclusive Kubrick style character. There are stories flying around the industry about him bring people to tears on set with his no nonsense direction. He never works when the full moon is due and demands to be paid in Euros. Maybe he takes it easy on me or maybe I’m just a tough guy. Either way... it’s working for us.”

The song itself has a rather less glamorous origin - it emerged while cat-sitting in a friend's house. He continues: “I'm not in the habit of writing songs about sub-cultures but the first line came out and I just ran with it. I wanted to write something more positive, I tried my best but I managed to fail miserably”.

“Some of its about funerals, some of its about being unsure what’s round the corner. It’s a mixed up muddled mess.”

Tune in now.

Charles Watson will release new album 'Now That I'm A River' on May 18th - pre-order LINK.

