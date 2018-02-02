Charles Watson Shares 'Abandoned Buick' Video

Charles Watson has shared the new video for his song 'Abandoned Buick'.

The songwriter is set to release debut solo album 'Now That I’m A River' on May 18th, and it finds the artist moving in new directions.

Grappling with his solo identity, Charles overlaps layers of vocal cuts, producing something grand, disorienting, and rather personal.

New track 'Abandoned Buick' is online now, with Jacob Wyatt and Alistair Baines directing the visuals.

Charles explains: “although the new video for ‘Abandoned Buick’ may at first appear to be just some clever camera work, a clapped-out Mercedes and deceptive shots of my manager wearing exactly the same jacket as me. It is, in fact, evidence that I have successfully achieved my life long goal of having a touring clone, and just look at him go.”

Tune in now.

Catch Charles Watson at the following shows:

May

19 Ramsgate Music Hall

21 Cambridge Portland Arms

22 Bristol The Louisiana

23 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

24 Exeter Phoenix

26 London LSO St Luke's

27 Middlesbrough Westgarth Social Club

29 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

30 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

31 Manchester The Soup Kitchen

June

1 Glasgow The Hug & Pint

2 Sheffield Picture House Social

