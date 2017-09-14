Soul singer Charles Bradley has died.

The performer recently cancelled a host of tour dates, following the diagnosis of cancer in his stomach.

Vowing to return, Charles Bradley had recently released his wonderful album 'Changes', including the noted Black Sabbath cover as its title track.

Sadly, it seems the singer has lost his battle. The American artist's social media channels confirmed news of his passing, and this was confirmed by long-time label Daptone.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charles Bradley. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/FFqQ1K1pX5 — Charles Bradley (@Charles_Bradley) September 23, 2017

It's enormously sad news. Known as The Screaming Eagle Of Soul, Charles Bradley was born in poverty and found success late in life after signing to Dapton Records in 2002.

An acclaimed documentary on his life Charles Bradley: Soul Of America was released in 2012, charting a tender, warm, and loving soul.

Clash met Charles Bradley shortly after the release of the film - re-visit that feature HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.