Chance The Rapper x Jeremih Drop New 'Merry Christmas Lil' Mama' Tape

Chance The Rapper and Jeremih cross swords once again on a re-vamped version of their 'Merry Christmas Lil' Mama' tape.

The hip-hop artists teamed up for the initial release at this point last year, part of a string of mixtapes from both.

Uniting on 'Merry Christmas Lil' Mama', the tape quickly became a firm favourite with fans, a breezy yet credible alternative to slick festive fare.

Re-visiting the release, 'Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: Re-Wrapped' is available to download now and features a bonus second disc with ten new songs.

Download it HERE or tune in below.

