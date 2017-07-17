Chad VanGaalen Posts Trippy 'Pine And Clover' Video

Chad VanGaalen has shared the trippy new video for 'Pine And Clover'.

The Canadian auteur took charge of the clip himself, matching 2D animation against some clay models to craft something wonderfully bizarre.

He explains: “The style and economy of the animation is governed by my ability to sit in a chair and draw for as long as I possibly can without being distracted by my beautiful vegetable garden. Because of the garden and its beauty, I have been inspired to make most of the environments similar to what I see in the garden, so needless to say there is a lot of lettuce.”

The track itself is a perfectly formed nugget of fuzzed out guitar pop, daubed in colour and grit.

Check it out now.

Chad VanGaalen will release new album 'Light Information' on September 8th. Catch the songwriter at the following shows:

October

17 London Oslo

18 London Brudenell Social Club