Celebrate The Solstice With Orbury Common's 'OC1'

Whilst this year's summer solstice may initially pass many of us by with little precedence, collaborative electronic music project Orbury Common bleeds into our existence.

Birthed by Emlyn Bainbridge and Josh Day-Jones through their wonderment towards supernatural fanaticism and British nostalgia, Orbury Common inhabits a realm between worlds.

Their debut double A-side 'OC-1', which consists of 'Ecto's Chasm' and 'Utopolis', is a seismic collision of 90s era Warp Records, that would have easily sat next to Boards of Canada, Aphex Twin and Autechre.

'Ecto's Chasm's lavish melodies are so dense and thickly layered, that its psychedelic journey is incredibly vivid and nuanced. Leading into the track's palpable fusion of lo-fi guitars and shattering percussion, 'Ecto's Chasm' establishes itself into a soaring wall of sound and noise.

As for 'Utopolis', a track that blends sentimentality with sweet melancholy through archived vocal samples (including an interview with Björk), Orbury Common's use of Middle Eastern instrumentation and encompassing synthesizers reaches a plateau of omnipotent ambience.

Treading the line between reality and spirituality, the slight glimpse into the occult world that Bainbridge and Day-Jones have created is one of mystery and captivating bewilderment.

For more insight, visit the band's Instagram.

Listen below

<a href="http://orburycommon.bandcamp.com/album/oc-1">OC-1 by Orbury Common</a>

Words: Liam Egan

