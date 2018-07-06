Cecil's 'Black Maria' Is Gently Overpowering

Language runs in Cecil's blood.

The stellar pop riser has a melodramatic feel, conjuring visions of Kate Bush, Lykke Li, or Bat For Lashes.

Debut EP 'Silly Business' marked the songwriter out as one to watch, but then perhaps that shouldn't come as a surprise.

The singer's great uncle was a noted writer, penning the screenplay for the classic 1946 cinema adaptation of Dickens' novel Great Expectations.

Using an unreleased screenplay penned by her forebear, Cecil delves into cinematic territory on new single 'Black Maria'.

It's a pointed return, all broad brush strokes and heavy atmosphere, the murky electronics lingering underneath those searing vocals.

She explains: "'Black Maria' came to me in a dream inspired by the film ‘Blanche Fury’ that my Great Uncle wrote the screenplay for. My obsession with the 1940s/1950s inspired me to twist the story and write an alternate ending”.

