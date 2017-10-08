Catholic Action Announce Debut Album 'In Memory Of'

Catholic Action have announced plans for their debut album 'In Memory Of'.

The Glasgow band signed to Modern Sky earlier this year, spending time on tour with the likes of Circa Waves, Swim Deep and The Magic Gang.

Debut album 'In Memory Of' arrives on October 20th, with the group sharing their cheap-as-chips new video 'Propaganda'.

Catholic Action shot the video themselves, with the cost coming to a grand total of £7.68.

Check it out now.

Propaganda by Catholic Action on VEVO .

Photo Credit: Gemma Dagger