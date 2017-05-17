Cat Pierce Shares Powerful 'Weapons Of War' Video

Cat Pierce has shared the powerful new video for 'Weapons Of War' - tune in now.

The songwriter is taking time away from The Pierces, focusing on some highly personal solo material.

New cut 'Weapons Of War' focuses on some all-too-real trauma, but allows music to become a means of transcendent action.

Hauling herself out of the black and into the light, 'Weapons Of War' comes equipped with some wonderful visuals.

Antony Langdon - formerly of Britpop Second Division types Spacehog - directs, with the action falling on San Diego beach and downtown Los Angeles.

Cat explains: "The song is about going through a traumatic experience and becoming something new as a result. The catsuit was inspired by two of my favourite characters from modern cinema, Catwoman and Edward Scissorhands. They both wore black leather as protection and also as a symbol of strength. They were damaged individuals but used their flaws and scars to evolve into something more powerful."

"We shot it on the beaches of San Diego and downtown LA. The rain was unexpected but ended up being really beautiful and adding to the misty Gotham city vibe."

Tune in now.