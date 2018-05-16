Caswell Charms On 'Everyone Knows'

Caswell always seems to be in control.

A stellar vocalist, she can soar into the heavens and plunge into the depths with remarkable ease.

New single 'Everyone Knows' emphasises this. Stellar neo-soul with a future-facing urge, it's dominated by that silken, pirouetting vocal.

Coming straight from the heart, it underlines her blossoming status as a songwriter, while also providing plenty of room for growth.

Out on May 18th, Caswell says:

"This is almost an anti-love song, exploring the concept of what we are told by society love and relationships ‘should’ be, and their reality."

"There’s a deep sarcasm within the lyrics as the protagonist asks their partner to continue on and settle down within a dissatisfying relationship and conform to these social pressures, because to be alone is, of course, a much worse fate."

Tune in now.

