Caro Return With 'Lick Your Lips'

Leeds newcomers Caro do things differently.

Whipsmart art-pop, breakout single 'Eyes On The Ground' altered us to something special last year, with the band now introducing new cut 'Lick Your Lips'.

Supremely infectious and highly intelligent, it's another reminder that Caro's self-contained universe is one well worth entering.

Director Nicholas Delap has constructed full visuals, featuring 3D scans of each band member.

Hacking a “popular high street electronic device”, it's a neat representation of Caro's off piste but entrancing music.

Tune in now.

Lick Your Lips by Caro on VEVO.

Catch CARO at the following shows:

February

28 Glasgow Stereo

March

1 Manchester Night & Day Café

2 Birmingham Flapper and Firkin

3 Liverpool Sound Basement

6 Bristol The Crofters Rights

7 London The Lexington

8 Guildford Boileroom

9 Brighton Prince Albert

10 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Photo Credit: Tom Saunders

