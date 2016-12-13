Carla dal Forno Shares Haunting New Cut 'The Garden'

Carla dal Forno has shared haunting new cut 'The Garden' - tune in now.

The composer will release new EP 'The Garden' on October 6th, continuing her association with Blackest Ever Black.

The title cut is online now, and it's a sombre, brooding return, with a haunting, slightly intense atmosphere.

The video is stark, simple, with Carla staring directly at the camera, her movements echoing the glacial progression of the music.

Tune in now.

Catch Carla dal Forno at the following shows:

October

21 Bristol Simple Things Festival

22 Manchester The Soup Kitchen

23 Glasgow Stereo

24 London Shacklewell Arms

For tickets to the latest Carla dal Forno shows click HERE.

