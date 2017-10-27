Cardi B Defends Migos' Offset Over Homophobic Row

Cardi B has defended Migos rapper Offset following a homophobic row.

Offset made a guest appearance on YFN Lucci's song 'Boss Life', and used the word "queers".

Later apologising, the row brought the rapper enormous criticism , with Cardi B now commenting.

Using periscope to speak with fans, she said the rapper - who she got engaged to last year - did not mean to offend anyone.

She said: "I’m not going to let somebody call him ‘homophobic’ when I know that he’s not, and I’m saying this because I seen him around these...around gays, and he treats them with the same respect he treats everybody. He never acts uncomfortable and he just don’t care."

Continuing, Cardi B said she had spoken to Offset about the lyric, and he genuinely was not aware of any homophobic connotations. Cardi B argued:

"It has a different vocabulary on the dictionary. Now, that’s a word that you guys say that it’s a bad word for gays—I never even heard that word in the first place - why don’t y’all educate people about it? A lot of people are not aware about what’s wrong or right in the LGBT community. Why don’t we do things to educate instead of bashing and trying to label something that they not?"

Later, she explained that until recently she hadn't realised that 'tranny' could be a hateful world. She said: "I did not know that that was a bad word ’cause trans people use it. Let’s not front like they don’t."

Watch the statement below.

