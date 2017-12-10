Cara Salimando's Cover Of Cigarettes After Sex Is Super Dreamy

When Cara Salimando flew out west it was for one specific reason: to make music.

Originally from New Jersey, she found the faded glamour of Los Angeles seemed to spur her on, proving a foundation for her dreamscape excursions.

Softly beguiling reverb-soaked intonations of dark seduction, Cara's music sits somewhere between Mazzy Star and Lana Del Rey.

Recently, though, she's been drawn to Cigarettes After Sex, towards the band's superb, extremely pointed sense of atmosphere.

Deciding to cover 'Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby', the results are extraordinary; sunglasses at night, exploring the balmy air, it's a picturesque drive down an empty road.

She tells Clash: "This was the first song I'd ever heard by Cigarettes After Sex; lyrically this song is so vivid and nostalgic in all the right ways, something I definitely admire about their work in general."

"My frequent collaborator Bram Inscore and I got to try our hand at making our own version of it and I think the lyric is painted a little differently with a female voice on it, yet the softness remains. Super versatile wording is the mark of great writing."

Tune in now.

