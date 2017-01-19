Car Seat Headrest Introduces 'Twin Fantasy'

Car Seat Headrest is set to release new album 'Twin Fantasy' on February 16th.

Will Toledo is set to return to his 2011 Bandcamp release, re-imagining it as a much broader entity.

Out on February 16th via Matador, Car Seat Headrest has found time to craft a video for 'Nervous Young Inhumans'.

Directed by Will Toledo, it's a stark fusion of distorted colour that utilising plenty of flashing lights.

Tune in now.

The current seven-piece live iteration of Car Seat Headrest will visit the UK for the following shows:

May

16 Dublin Olympia Theatre

18 Glasgow O2 ABC

19 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

21 Cambridge Junction 2

22 Bristol SWX

23 London Roundhouse

