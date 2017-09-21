Canadian Court Throws Out Defamation Lawsuit Against Alice Glass

"This is a victory for survivors of abuse and sexual misconduct..."
Robin Murray
News
23 · 02 · 2018
Alice Glass

Robin Murray / / 23 · 02 · 2018
0

A defamation lawsuit filed against Alice Glass has been thrown out by Canadian authorities.

The singer alleged years of physical, sexual, and mental abuse at the hands of Ethan Kath, her former band mate in Crystal Castles.

Kath in return issued a defamation writ, delivered to Alice Glass live onstage during one of her shows.

Now Canadian authorities have moved to throw out the lawsuit, a move she labels "a victory for survivors of abuse and sexual misconduct".

Alice Glass confirmed the news on social media:

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Alice Glass
-

Follow Clash: