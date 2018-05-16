Calpurnia's 'Greyhound' Is Perfect Rainy Day Dream Pop Thrills

Calpurnia have shared their drifting, woozy new dream pop jammer 'Greyhound'.

The project features Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things, but it's much more than some hobby piece, displaying some bona fide indie pop chops.

New song 'Greyhound' is a downcast rainy day jammer, reminiscent of early Beach Fossils, or even those initial Wild Nothing cuts.

Charming harmonies, slight synth touches, neat guitar effects, and a killer chorus - honestly, what more do you need in life?

Perhaps the sign of something special, 'Greyhound' is rather delicious.

Calpurnia will release their new EP 'Scout' on June 15th.

