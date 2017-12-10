Calexico Share New Track 'End Of The World With You'

Calexico have shared charming new track 'End Of The World With You' - tune in now.

The much-loved American group will release new album 'The Thread That Keeps Us' on January 26th, and it's set to feature yet more about-turn and creative whims.

The band's Joey Burns explains: “Whenever we’re writing and we come up with something that feels too familiar, someone will end up saying, ‘That feels good, but let’s keep going and see what else we can uncover,’” Burns says. “It’s been really important to the arc of this band’s evolution for us to always keep on trying new things.”

New song 'End Of The World With You' leads the way, a low-key romantic charmer that unfolds slowly, patiently.

Easy on the ear yet difficult to shrug off, you can check it out below.

Calexico will play the following shows:

March

28 Bristol Trinity Centre

29 London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

For tickets to the latest Calexico shows click HERE.

