Cadet has released new smasher 'Instagram Girls'.

The track has been in demand from fans for months now, with social media rumour reaching frenzied heights.

A few hours ago, though, South London kid Cadet finally dropped the track fans have been crying out for - and it's a sensation.

Konan sits in on the hook, but it's Cadet - and them 'Instagram Girls', of course - who is the star of the show.

Tune in now.