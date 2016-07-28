Cabbage Comment On Sexual Assault Allegations

Cabbage singer Lee Broadbent has commented on the sexual assault allegations made against him earlier this year.

The allegations emerged following a support show with Kasabian at London venue Kentish Town Forum back in April.

Blogger Nicole S. Ruthworth wrote her account, which was re-tweeted more than 1,500 times on Twitter and sparked huge conversation on social media.

The band issued a statement of their own, and have now addressed the incident through an interview with Louder Than War.

Lee Broadbent was asked about that night, and replied: "Social media showed its true colours."

"We’d been given the Kasabian tour support and we’d come up with this set for the tour with Kevin as the set-closer for quite a while. Every night I’d come down to the barrier, which I’d do at our own gigs, but looking back at it, that’s where I made the mistake. Throughout the tour, we got some good receptions, but mainly I don’t think people got us, or didn’t like us as it’s a very different audience."

Arguing that his actions were misconstrued, the singer claims he spoke to the person who made a complaint against him after the Kentish Town Forum show.

He continued: "We thought the best thing to do was to go out and talk to him rather than him make that complaint or us have him kicked out. So I went out, he was pretty annoyed, he said I’d gone down on the barrier on the Tuesday, got in everyone’s face and touched his daughter’s hair. And then on the Wednesday I came down to the barrier again."

"I apologised and said that I was trying to go down there to engage with the crowd and that I was sorry that I offended you. He said he didn’t think I should be doing it at an all ages gig and I took that on board and fair enough, with that sort of crowd I shouldn’t. I apologised again and we shook hands and thought that was it, complaint over."

Part of the singer's stage routine that night included putting his hands down his jeans, an action he says was done "unconsciously".

Lee told Louder Than War : "I’m not defending it, but I come from a place where doing that’s commonplace. It’s something I did unconsciously. But I wear boxers that are tight underneath there, I wasn’t doing anything phallic or sexual or anything like that, and I certainly don’t do it any more."

He explains: "The annoying thing now is that the attention has been taken away by this witch hunt from the abuse that is happening at gigs in the crowd because everyone is watching the guy on stage. It’s a pretty preposterous claim that someone would attempt to do that and get away with it in front of 2,000 people."

The singer has had conversations with groups such as Safe Gigs For Women, and also spoke about the impact the allegations had on his family.

Lee Broadbent added: "For someone who’s politically active, who’s spent time planning on how to try and make society better, this is why we have the type of lyrics we do. For someone to write something like that about me without knowing the facts is really disappointing. There’s been a few musicians as well who’ve taken advantage of the situation to try and better their career or whatever reason and that’s a serious problem that people will use a genuine issue in society for their own benefit."

