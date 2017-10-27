Bruno Major Shares 'Just The Same' Video, New Tour Dates

Bruno Major has shared the new video for 'Just The Same'.

The songwriter recently completed a London residency, running alongside his year-long songwriting project ‘A Song For Every Moon’.

Louis Bhose directs the clip for 'Just The Same', one of the standouts from the project and a real emotional highpoint of his live show.

Matching the break up of a relationship to an actual dissection, it picks up on the imaginative lyricism that lies at the core of what the songwriter accomplishes.

Bruno explains: “I was lucky enough to work with one of my favourite video directors Louis Bhose. His unique brand of irreverence and dark humour was something that resonated with me. It was an amazing thing bringing 'Just The Same' visually to life with him.”

Tune in now.

Catch Bruno Major at London's Omeara on November 15th.

