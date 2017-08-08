Bruno Major Completes 'A Song For Every Moon' Project

Bruno Major has shared the final part of his new project 'A Song For Every Moon'.

The composer kicked off the project earlier this year, sharing new material bit by bit, piece by piece.

The final piece of the puzzle is new track 'On Our Own', a song partly prompted by the death of the songwriter's grandmother.

A hushed and tender ballad, it's an intimate offering from Bruno Major. He explains: “I wrote this after a conversation with my mother when my Granny died. Her death sparked a personal journey through Agnosticism, Atheism and through the other side, and writing 'On Our Own' helped me understand how I felt about existence and religion. I think this is the song that I am most proud of.”

Check out 'A Song For Every Moon' in its entirety below.

Related: Full Moon - The Songwriting Quest Of Bruno Major

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.