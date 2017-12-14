Bruce Springsteen Denounces Trump's "Inhumane" Family Separation Policy

Bruce Springsteen broke with the script at his one-man Broadway show to denounce Donald Trump's family separation policy.

Over the past few days harrowing footage has emerged from American migrant camps, with families being split up - separating small children from their parents in the process.

Taking to the stage for his Broadway set, Bruce Springsteen decided that he needed to speak out over what he had seen.

A full transcript has now been placed on the songwriter's website , and it included this beautiful phrase:

There's the beautiful quote by Dr. King that says the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice. Now, there have been many, many days of recent when you could certainly have an argument over that. But I've lived long enough to see that in action and to put some faith in it. But I've also lived long enough to know that arc doesn't bend on its own. It needs all of us leaning on it, nudging it in the right direction day after day. You gotta keep, keep leaning.

I think it's important to believe in those words, and to carry yourself, and to act accordingly. It's the only way that we keep faith and keep our sanity.

“For 146 shows, I have played pretty much the same set every night. Tonight demands something different,” he said, before performing ‘The Ghost Of Tom Joad’.

A harrowing acoustic track, it echoes John Steinbeck's The Grapes Of Wrath by featuring the lyrics:

“Wherever somebody’s fighting for a place to stand/Or a decent job or a helping hand/Wherever somebody’s struggling to be free/Look in their eyes, Ma, and you’ll see me.”

Here's a previous performance...

(via Guardian )

