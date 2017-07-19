Brook Power Direct's Mike Edge Cool New Video 'Hold On'

The perfect jam for the forthcoming long summer nights that we’re all anticipating, L.A’s Mike Edge delivers the visual for ‘Hold On’ from his self-titled EP on Long Weekend.

Directed by current Playboy Playmate of the year, visual artist Brook Power, the video incorporates elements of surrealism and stop motion footage of some of her collage work as we follow a girl who lives her life unconcerned with societal norms.

The collaboration came together with a loose brief from Edge, who wanted to give Poweras much creative freedom as possible.

“I’ve known Brook for years and have always been a fan of her artwork,” he explains. “We've collaborated in the past, but this is the first music video. I sent her the song and asked her to make whatever she was feeling.”

“I wanted the video to portray a strange girl who really has her own agenda and is totally detached from other people's ideas of productivity,” says Brook. “She doesn't care about what's normal to do with ones time. She just doesn't care about reality.”

Check it out now.

Photo Credit: Danny Peña