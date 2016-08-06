Broken Social Scene Bring Out Johnny Marr During Manchester Show

Broken Social Scene brought out Johnny Marr for an emotional show in Manchester last night (May 23rd).

The terrorist attack in Manchester earlier this week devastated the music world, with 22 people killed by a suicide bomber when leaving an Ariana Grande show.

In the aftermath of this horrific event many shows were cancelled, but Broken Social Scene decided to go ahead with their show at the city's Royal Albert Hall.

Kevin Drew told the crowd: "Thank you for showing up. Thank you for coming out tonight. What’s most important is tonight we’re here together, all of us."

When the band played 'Anthems For A Seventeen-Year-Old Girl' they brought out Johnny Marr, for a very special moment in a traumatic week for Manchester.

Watch the performance below.

Broken Social Scene's new album 'Forgiveness Rock Record' will be released on July 7th.

