Brockhampton Part Company With Ameer Vann

Ameer Vann has left Brockhampton.

The American group have removed the musician from their line up after weeks of allegations, including claims of abuse.

Ameer Vann had initially denied the claims, issuing a statement to fans saying "although my behavior has been selfish, childish, and unkind, I have never criminally harmed anyone or disrespected their boundaries."

Now Brockhampton have parted company with Ameer. In a statement the group say "we were lied to" with upcoming shows being cancelled so they can "go home and regroup".

The statement reads:

