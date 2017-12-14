Brockhampton Introduce New Album 'The Best Days Of Our Lives'

Brockhampton have introduced new album 'The Best Days Of Our Lives' with a downbeat performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

It's been a turbulent few weeks for the hip-hop group, who expelled Ameer Vann following allegations of abuse.

Claiming they were "lied to", Brockhampton took a short break from the limelight.

Confirming details of new album 'The Best Days Of Our Lives', the group then took to the stage on The Tonight Show.

Introduced by Jimmy Fallon, Brockhampton's downcast version of 'Tonya' features the group seated on the floor, accompanied by piano.

